BLAINE L. HARPER, 85, passed in peace on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. Born Oct. 25, 1933, in Fort Wayne, he wasthe son of the late Lester and Mary Harper. Blaine graduated from North Side High School, received his undergraduate degree from the University of Michigan; and a Masters in Education from the University of St. Francis in Fort Wayne. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a Master Sergeant. He taught school for 35 years. A member of over 40 years with the Y.M.C.A., where he pursued his love of running. Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Gracia; children, Kerry (Jay) Melchi, Sandra (Bruce) Levinson, Blaine Harper, Beal (Dawn) Harper, Jeffrey (Marlis) Harper, and Lisa Sorg; and 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren who called him Bubba. His wishes were to have no services. Arrangements by FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2019