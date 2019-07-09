BLAINE ROBERT FULTON, 93, died on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at his residence in Berne, Ind. Born on April 18, 1926 in Laketon, Ind., he was the son of Robert W. and Bertha (Johnson) Fulton. Blaine was married to Phyllis Jean Myers on Nov. 25, 1947 at Richvalley, Ind. Blaine served three terms as the Mayor of Berne from 1992-2003. He and his wife Phyllis owned and operated the White Cottage for 28 years and the Radio Shack for 15 years, both in Berne. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Phyllis Fulton; five children, Susan (Steve) Garboden, John (Kris) Fulton, Jane (Mike) Bloom, Joe (Hallie) Fulton, and Jim (Lisa) Fulton; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. In addition, they have many nieces and nephews that are very special to them. The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Berne. Private family burial service will be prior to the service at M.R.E. Cemetery. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, in the Swiss Village Chapel in Berne. Arrangements are being handled by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Yager-Kirchhofer Chapel in Berne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 9, 2019