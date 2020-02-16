BLANCHE "JANE" BOND

Service Information
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
BLANCHE "JANE" BOND, 94, of Ossian, Ind., passed away on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Jane was a member of Trinity English Lutheran Church. She retired from Summit Bank in 1989 as an Investment Clerk. Jane enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Tunis, spending time with family, and playing bridge, euchre, and golf. Jane is survived by her children, Cynthia L. Boldt of Albuquerque, N.M., Judith Ann Hagerman of Louisville, Ky., and James (Janna) Bond of Ossian; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Tunis E. Bond. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity English Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020
