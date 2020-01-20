BLANCHIE M. SHULTZ

Obituary
BLANCHIE M. SHULTZ, 103, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at her home in rural Allen County. She is survived by her son, Jack (Shirley) Shultz of Greenville, SC.; nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse "Doc" Schultz; two brothers and five sisters; her daughter, Beverly Ford; two granddaughters, Alona Shultz and Cerelle Tolleson. Service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. The family will also receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery, Churubusco. Memorials to Fellowship of Wesley Chapel Church. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 20, 2020
