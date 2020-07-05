1/1
BLANE IRVING
BLANE IRVING, 43, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Born on Nov. 21, 1976, he was a son of the late Julie (Bear man) Irving, and Thomas (Linda) Irving, who survives. He graduated from New Haven High School, and Ivy Tech, and worked for Irving Ready Mix, and was a SAL member of Orland American Legion Post 423. He is also survived by his brother, Brett (Maria Derring) Irving; uncle, Jerry (Marla) Irving; aunts, Judy (Tom) McKeever, Debbie Thomas, and Lorie (Mike) Adams; ex-wife, Fride Irving; step-sisters, Angelique, Danielle, and Kacie; as well as several cousins. He was also preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Margaret Irving, and Art and Irma Bearman; aunt, Becky (Dave) Phelps; cousin, Ryan Irving. Memorial calling is from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne. Inurnment will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Turnstone Center, Fort Wayne. For online condolences visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jul. 5, 2020.
