Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BLAS E. RODRIGUEZ III. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

BLAS E. RODRIGUEZ III, left this earth to join his family, friends and beloved pets in Heaven on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1933, he was the youngest of 11 children. As a youngster his family came to Fort Wayne where he attended St. Peter's school and church where he received his holy sacraments. Before he was 14, both of his parents had died and siblings were ill equipped to take care of him, so he raised himself. Getting himself through the 10th grade, he gained street smarts and courage. He enlisted to serve his country in the Navy. While on his tour he learned to love travel with one of his favorite bases being Honolulu, Hawaii. "Our dad loved cooking and not only cooked for his shipmates, but entered the culinary field back in his native Texas. It was there he conceived and developed our family recipes which are legendary in our family and if you are lucky enough to be one of our friends, you've tasted the recipes firsthand. Friends begged for his recipes which the five of us could not share as we were sworn to secrecy. In 1952, he met our mom at a dance. He fell in love with her immediately and spent the next six years trying to get her to say yes to his many marriage proposals. She finally said yes and they were married on July 25, 1958. Til the last days of his life he would say to any of us kids who visited him to tell our mom he loved her. Dad was so skilled at everything that we never needed a mechanic, an electrician, a contractor or plumber around the home. If it was broken, he could fix it. If it needed built, he would build it. And he did. Our dad was incredibly generous even when he didn't have anything but his daily prayers to give. He gave you what he had and he gave you his heart. In his lifetime he was never without a St. Jude's candle lit and if you were his friend or came in contact with him, you were always in his daily prayers. He spent his professional career in the hospitality world in Texas, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne and the latter part in manufacturing, but he experienced the most joy in retirement where he cared for every small creature near our family home. He knew specific squirrels and birds by sight, right down to their eating habits, and always made sure all feeders were loaded with seed. Dad left us unexpectedly, but he was tired. We can take joy in knowing that our dad is feeding Heaven's birds and squirrels from his hands and has all of Heaven's dogs at his feet." He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Lourdes; daughters, Cynthia Bryant, Lori Eifrid, Marianne (Brett) Verner, and Sofia Rodriguez (Curtis Mirwaldt); son, Blas (Danette Fitzgerald) Rodriguez IV; son-in-law, Daniel Eifrid; seven grandchildren, Erin and David Bryant, Danielle, Andrea and Jeffrey Eifrid and Brittany and Macaria Verner; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Blas Rodriguez II; mother, Macaria (Enriquez); six sisters; four brothers; son-in-law, Duane Bryant; and many beloved pets. "We will celebrate dad privately, but if you want to do something in his honor, raise a Budweiser in his name at your favorite watering hole or visit him where he will soon be interred at the Catholic Cemetery near our grandma Sofia Guerrero and our uncle Martin Guerrero. You can drop by and take our mom a meal or donate to one of these organizations who take such great care of the animals he loved so much." Memorial contributions may be made to HOPE for Animals or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. To sign the online guestbook, please visit



BLAS E. RODRIGUEZ III, left this earth to join his family, friends and beloved pets in Heaven on Friday, May 31, 2019. Born in San Antonio, Texas, in 1933, he was the youngest of 11 children. As a youngster his family came to Fort Wayne where he attended St. Peter's school and church where he received his holy sacraments. Before he was 14, both of his parents had died and siblings were ill equipped to take care of him, so he raised himself. Getting himself through the 10th grade, he gained street smarts and courage. He enlisted to serve his country in the Navy. While on his tour he learned to love travel with one of his favorite bases being Honolulu, Hawaii. "Our dad loved cooking and not only cooked for his shipmates, but entered the culinary field back in his native Texas. It was there he conceived and developed our family recipes which are legendary in our family and if you are lucky enough to be one of our friends, you've tasted the recipes firsthand. Friends begged for his recipes which the five of us could not share as we were sworn to secrecy. In 1952, he met our mom at a dance. He fell in love with her immediately and spent the next six years trying to get her to say yes to his many marriage proposals. She finally said yes and they were married on July 25, 1958. Til the last days of his life he would say to any of us kids who visited him to tell our mom he loved her. Dad was so skilled at everything that we never needed a mechanic, an electrician, a contractor or plumber around the home. If it was broken, he could fix it. If it needed built, he would build it. And he did. Our dad was incredibly generous even when he didn't have anything but his daily prayers to give. He gave you what he had and he gave you his heart. In his lifetime he was never without a St. Jude's candle lit and if you were his friend or came in contact with him, you were always in his daily prayers. He spent his professional career in the hospitality world in Texas, Indianapolis and Fort Wayne and the latter part in manufacturing, but he experienced the most joy in retirement where he cared for every small creature near our family home. He knew specific squirrels and birds by sight, right down to their eating habits, and always made sure all feeders were loaded with seed. Dad left us unexpectedly, but he was tired. We can take joy in knowing that our dad is feeding Heaven's birds and squirrels from his hands and has all of Heaven's dogs at his feet." He is survived by his wife of nearly 61 years, Lourdes; daughters, Cynthia Bryant, Lori Eifrid, Marianne (Brett) Verner, and Sofia Rodriguez (Curtis Mirwaldt); son, Blas (Danette Fitzgerald) Rodriguez IV; son-in-law, Daniel Eifrid; seven grandchildren, Erin and David Bryant, Danielle, Andrea and Jeffrey Eifrid and Brittany and Macaria Verner; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Blas Rodriguez II; mother, Macaria (Enriquez); six sisters; four brothers; son-in-law, Duane Bryant; and many beloved pets. "We will celebrate dad privately, but if you want to do something in his honor, raise a Budweiser in his name at your favorite watering hole or visit him where he will soon be interred at the Catholic Cemetery near our grandma Sofia Guerrero and our uncle Martin Guerrero. You can drop by and take our mom a meal or donate to one of these organizations who take such great care of the animals he loved so much." Memorial contributions may be made to HOPE for Animals or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.org Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close