BOBBIE E. WARNER (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BOBBIE E. WARNER.
Service Information
C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home
1327 North Wells Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46808
(260)-422-4232
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
609 Putnam St.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
609 Putnam St.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Trinity United Methodist Church
609 Putnam St.
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BOBBIE E. WARNER, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Putnam St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior and followed by a fellowship hour. Visitation also from 4 to7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the church. The family will attend a private committal service at Covington Memorial Gardens, where Bob will be laid to rest beside the love of his life, Marian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne or Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 422-4232
funeral home direction icon