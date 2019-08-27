BOBBIE E. WARNER, 94, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 609 Putnam St., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior and followed by a fellowship hour. Visitation also from 4 to7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at the church. The family will attend a private committal service at Covington Memorial Gardens, where Bob will be laid to rest beside the love of his life, Marian. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne or Heart to Heart Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019