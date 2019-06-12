BOBBY E. HALL, 68, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019, at Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Bobby was employed 38 years as a Metal Tradesman at Viking Fire Pro-tection/ Ferguson under Local 166, Plumber and Steamfitters Union. He was then employed by NAPA on Coliseum Blvd. as a delivery driver for eight years up to his illness. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps and belonged to the American Legion Post #499. Bobby is a Past Master of Summit City Lodge #170. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane Hall; daughter, Kimberly (Mike) Westfall; grandsons, Jacob LeSure and Logan Westfall; sister, Patricia (Bill) Sparks; along with a number of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 North Wells Street, Fort Wayne, (IN 46808). Private burial will be held for the family at Highland Park Cemetery in Fort Wayne. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 12, 2019