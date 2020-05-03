BOBBY R. MEREDITH, 78, of New Haven, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 He was born on Sunday, March 15, 1942 in Bell County, Ky., where he resided until 1960. Bobby was an avid hunter and fisherman. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Dorothy; son, Roberth Shane (Chalis) of Fishers; and daughter, Lisa Janes of Ruskin, Fla.; three sisters and two brothers; and 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, four brothers; and beloved son, Jody. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.





