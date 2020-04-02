BODIE GERARD HENRY, 2, of New Haven, passed away in his parents arms on Friday, March 27, 2020. Bodie was born April 5, 2017 in Fort Wayne. He is survived by his loving parents, Doug and Kelly; sisters, Karson, Brooklyn and Kendra; brothers, Douggie, Wyatt, Mason, Judd, Tucker, and Huxley; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and grandparents, Steve and Nancy Henry and Dolores Roth. Bodie was preceded in death by his grandfather, Greg Roth; and cousin, Ellionna Henry. Mass of Christian Burial will be private. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, New Haven. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 2, 2020