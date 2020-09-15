BONITA M. STOPHER, 94, of Harlan, Ind., passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 17, 1925 in Antwerp, Ohio, Bonita was a daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Gustin) Thompson. She was a 1944 graduate of Harlan High School. On Sept. 16, 1944, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Walter J. Stopher; and he preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2016. Bonita retired from Harlan Elementary School as the cafeteria manager in 1977. She was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Women's Society. Bonita and her husband were members of an Airstream Club for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, square dancing, cooking and was well known for her excellent pies. Bonita is survived by two daughters, Hedy Phillips of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Rhonda Knoblauch of Woodburn, Ind.; two sons, Bruce (Karen) Stopher of Harlan, Ind., and Gary Stopher of Woodburn, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline Nusbaum. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Charles Thompson, Robert Thompson, Max Thompson, Russell Thompson, Jim Thompson; and a sister, Betty Richmond. A public graveside service for Bonita is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Pastor Greg Zern officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 State Route 37, Harlan (IN 46743). Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com