1/1
BONITA M. STOPHER
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BONITA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BONITA M. STOPHER, 94, of Harlan, Ind., passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Nov. 17, 1925 in Antwerp, Ohio, Bonita was a daughter of the late Walter and Florence (Gustin) Thompson. She was a 1944 graduate of Harlan High School. On Sept. 16, 1944, she was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Walter J. Stopher; and he preceded her in death on Aug. 5, 2016. Bonita retired from Harlan Elementary School as the cafeteria manager in 1977. She was a member of Harlan United Methodist Church where she was a member of the Women's Society. Bonita and her husband were members of an Airstream Club for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, square dancing, cooking and was well known for her excellent pies. Bonita is survived by two daughters, Hedy Phillips of Fort Wayne, Ind., and Rhonda Knoblauch of Woodburn, Ind.; two sons, Bruce (Karen) Stopher of Harlan, Ind., and Gary Stopher of Woodburn, Ind.; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Pauline Nusbaum. She was also preceded in death by five brothers, Charles Thompson, Robert Thompson, Max Thompson, Russell Thompson, Jim Thompson; and a sister, Betty Richmond. A public graveside service for Bonita is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Pastor Greg Zern officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to Harlan United Methodist Church, 16434 State Route 37, Harlan (IN 46743). Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Scipio Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home & Crematory Lynn Street Chapel
206 N Lynn St
Bryan, OH 43506
(419) 636-3139
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved