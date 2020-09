Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BONITA's life story with friends and family

Share BONITA's life story with friends and family

STOPHER, BONITA M.: A public graveside service for Bonita is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. Pastor Greg Zern officiating. Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hicksville Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store