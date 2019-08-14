DR. BONNIE J. (BRIGGS) STUELPE

  • "Deepest sympathies and greatest blessings for having your..."
    - Cecil & Sue Whitaker
  • "Bonnie and I were in Bible Study and UMW together. Then she..."
    - Pat Henderson
DR. BONNIE J. (BRIGGS) STUELPE, 78, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, in Fort Wayne. She was a lifelong educator who spent 30 years working for Fort Wayne Community Schools. In retirement, she was an avid quilter, reader, and card enthusiast. Surviving are her husband of 55 years, Dr. Herbert E. Stuelpe; son, Joe (Rebecca) Stuelpe; daughter, Jenifer S. (Jeremiah) Gibbs; and four grandsons, Charlie, Riley, De'Avalon, and Toby. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825), with calling two hours prior from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Burial will follow the funeral service at Leo Cemetery. The Rev. Isaac Hopper will officiate the funeral service. Memorial donations may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 14, 2019
