BONNIE JEAN BIRELEY
BONNIE JEAN BIRELEY, 96, passed Monday, June 22, 2020. Born in Wells County, she was a daughter of the late John and Bertha Melching. She retired from GE after 40 years of service. Bonnie enjoyed bingo and her flowers and rock gardens. Bonnie is survived by her son-in-law, Mark Hade; grandsons, Christoffer Hade and Bryan (Katie) Hade; and great-granddaughter, Jenny. She was preceded in death by husband of 71 years, James Lynn Bireley; daughter, Debra Hade; and all of her siblings. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling two hours prior. Preferred memorials are Parkview Hospice. www.covingtonmemorial.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Calling hours
11:00 AM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
JUN
29
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
