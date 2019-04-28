Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE JEAN PIERCE. View Sign Service Information Beams Funeral Home 200 W Toledo St Box 5 Fremont , IN 46737 (260)-495-2915 Memorial service 2:00 PM Lutheran Life Villages 6701 South Anthony Blvd. Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

BONNIE JEAN PIERCE, 89, of Fort Wayne, formerly of Fremont, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born Nov. 23, 1929, in LaGrange County, Ind., she was a daughter of Vernon W. and Lena Ethel (McConnell) Clark. She graduated from Scott Center High School. Bonnie married Howard J. Pierce on Oct. 17, 1948, in Salem Center, Ind. They lived on the family farm in Steuben County until just a few years ago. Bonnie worked for Fremont Community Schools for 45 years as a bus driver. Howard and Bonnie moved to Fort Wayne in 2015 and lived very happily at Lutheran Life Villages. Bonnie loved hummingbirds, gardening, driving, and was an avid bowler. She also enjoyed taking Bible classes at Lutheran Life Villages, was an IU basketball fan, and enjoyed taking care of children. Survivors include her daughters, Judy Hostetler of Lake James, Fremont, Ind., and Phyllis (Larry) Hess of Crossville, Tenn.; sons, Howard "Jim" James Pierce Jr. of Sunman, Ind., Charles Arthur (Julie) Hostetler Pierce of Angola, Ind., and Richard (Patty) Pierce of Jeffersonville, Ind.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Inez Boffey of Mt. Vernon, Wash., and Jo Brock of Angola, Ind.; sister-in-law, Leona (Noel) Tilbury Brock of Angola, Ind.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Howard James Pierce Sr.; parents, Vernon and Lena Clark; sisters and brothers, Betty Clark, Jack Clark, Vernon Clark Jr. (Uncle Jr.), Robert M. Clark, and Pat Clark Wolf; and son-in-law, Richard Douglas "Rick" Hostetler. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Lutheran Life Villages, 6701 South Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46816). Chaplain Pete Meneghello, Assistant Chaplain Pastoral Care at Lutheran Life Villages, officiating. Calling is from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Peace Lutheran Church, 355 East State Road 120, Fremont (IN 46737). In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to Peace Lutheran Church or Lutheran Life Villages Chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home of Fremont, Ind. (260)495-2915. Condolences may be sent online

