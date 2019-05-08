BONNIE JO LOVE, 73, of Fort Wayne, died Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 6:37 a.m., at Parkview Regional Medical Center. Born July 14, 1945, in South Bend, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Paul and Irma (Wallace) Burkus. On June 14, 1985, she was united in marriage to Harold Floyd Love Sr. She was employed by North American Van Lines for 40 years. Surviving are her husband, Harold; son, Charles D. Hammons of New Orleans, La.; stepchildren, Harold F. Love Jr. of Gainesville, Ga., David W. (Stacie) Love of Woodburn, Karen (Dennis) Burnworth of Columbia City, Rex (Dee) Love of Columbia City, and Dennis J. (Teri) Love of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and sister, Patty Hosie of Westville. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City. Visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the Humane Society of Whitley County. To send condolences, visit www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 8, 2019