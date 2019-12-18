BONNIE K. DAVIS

Obituary
BONNIE K. DAVIS, 67, of Fort Wayne, departed this life on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Surviving are her children, Thomas, Jerry, Ebony Davis and Carmen Conwell; siblings, Dolly Walker-Totten, Thomas, Richard and Barbara Davis; 13 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Haven Christian Church, with visitation one hour prior. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Service.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 18, 2019
