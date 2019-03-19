BONNIE L. BOLLMAN, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born April 16, 1934, she was the daughter of Ira L. and Beulah B. (Bird) Swearen gin. She married Kenneth Bollman who preceded her in death. Surviving relatives include son, Kevin Bollman (Terri) of Fort Wayne; daughter, Kathy S. Workman of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two sons, David A. Bollman and Kenneth W. Bollman Jr. Service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation from noon to 1 p.m. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
