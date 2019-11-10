BONNIE L. FRANKLIN

Obituary
BONNIE L. FRANKLIN, 87, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Feb. 3, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Violetta Orem. Bonnie was an avid reader of various genres. She is survived by her son, Richard (Barbara) Franklin; daughter, Patty Brennaman; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Franklin; and daughter, Pamela Franklin. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN, 46825). Private family burial to take place in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 10, 2019
