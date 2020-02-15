BONNIE L. GIBSON, 91, of rural Ossian, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020. Born Sept. 8, 1928, in Bluffton, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Anise (Clowser) Fosnaugh. She worked from home caring for her family and helping on the farm. In her free time she enjoyed working in the garden and fishing. Surviving family include her children, Kevin (Pamela) Gibson, Candace Weiss and Kathleen (David) Jackson; seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, one sister, and two brothers. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Lee Gibson; and three brothers. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Elzey - Patterson - Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Hoverstock Cemetery, Zanesville. Memorials may be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Uniondale. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Gibson family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 15, 2020