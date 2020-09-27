1/1
BONNIE LOU CREECH
1946 - 2020
BONNIE LOU CREECH, 74, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at her home. Born Feb. 17, 1946, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Bernard and Ruth (Morgan) Sparks. A graduate of Lafayette Central High School, she retired from Lincoln Food Service after 40 years. Bonnie's life revolved around her family and she would do anything for them. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Florida, Las Vegas, and Myrtle Beach. She was married for 56 years to the love of her life, Alex Creech Jr., who passed away in March of 2020. She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Liz) Creech and Scott Creech, both of Fort Wayne; grandchildren, Chase and Hadlee Creech, both of Elkhart; and siblings, Judy (John) Dunlap, Barb Butler, Beverly (Greg) Cook, Joan Crocker, and Phillip (Janet) Sparks. She was also preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Butler; and beloved dog, Boomer. Calling in honor of both Alex and Bonnie is from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Advantage-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. Masks required. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.advantagemungovan.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Calling hours
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Advantage-Mungovan
Funeral services provided by
Mungovan Simple
2114 South Calhoun Street
Ft. Wayne, IN 46802
(260) 744-2114
