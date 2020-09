Or Copy this URL to Share

Share BONNIE's life story with friends and family

Share BONNIE's life story with friends and family

CREECH, BONNIE LOU: Calling in honor of both Alex and Bonnie is from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at Advantage-Mungovan, 2114 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne. Masks required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store