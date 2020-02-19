BONNIE LOU WERNER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home. Born May 2, 1946, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Norbert and Emma (Brandt) Gerke. She retired as a paralegal after 55 years of service, and she was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Surviving are her husband, David W. Werner; children, Jeff Bledsoe, Randy Bledsoe, Melanie Johnson, Tim Werner, and Mike Werner; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Eleanor Gerke. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 126 S. Barr St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Bonnie Werner Memorial Fund.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020