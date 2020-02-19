BONNIE LOU WERNER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BONNIE LOU WERNER.
Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
126 S. Barr St.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
126 S. Barr St.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

BONNIE LOU WERNER, 73, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at her home. Born May 2, 1946, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Norbert and Emma (Brandt) Gerke. She retired as a paralegal after 55 years of service, and she was a lifelong member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Surviving are her husband, David W. Werner; children, Jeff Bledsoe, Randy Bledsoe, Melanie Johnson, Tim Werner, and Mike Werner; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by stepmother, Eleanor Gerke. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 126 S. Barr St., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the Bonnie Werner Memorial Fund.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details