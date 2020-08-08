BONNIE SUE BAY, 61, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, after battling MS and cancer. Born Sept. 26, 1958, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late William Griffith and Joan Hagan. Bonnie was a CPA and was the owner of Bay and Bay Financial Services. In her spare time Bonnie enjoyed camping and had always been a cat lover since her childhood. She also enjoyed watching football on TV. Bonnie is survived by her husband of 37 years, John Bay; children, Jenny (James Morris) Chapin and Julie (Aaron) Wade; grandchildren, Austin (Mikalynn), AJ, Jace, Jalen, Jaron, Ashton, and Jeremiah; one great-grandchild on the way; and sister, Diane Hagan. Funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), where visitation is from 3 to 7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by visiting www.nationalmssociety.org
. To leave online condolences, visit www.mccombandsons.com