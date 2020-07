BOUAKET SOMSANITH, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church for 34 years. Bouaket enjoyed gardening, being outdoors, and time with his family. A Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 3705 S. Anthony Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN 46806), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819). Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com