BRADFORD DARRELL STETLER, 51, of New Haven, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 8:50 p.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born Sept. 6, 1968 in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of the late Dudley and Betty (Basil) Stetler. Brad was a 1986 graduate of Van Wert High School in Van Wert, Ohio. He was a member of the Fellowship Missionary Church in Fort Wayne, playing in the praise band and working on the tech team; a member of TND Fireworks in Decatur, and a volunteer since 2004 with Trinity Communications. He was an Ohio State fan and enjoyed camping and cycling. He was also a bass player for numerous local bands including Teazer and Childzplay. Surviving are a sister, Sandy (Dan) Sampson of Harbor Springs, Mich.; a brother, John (Deb) Stetler of Cloverdale, Ohio; five nieces and nephews, Salix Sampson, Benjamin Sampson, Andrew Fischback, Abby (Michael) Coppel, and Carly Stetler; and a great-niece, Amelia Coppel. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Fellowship Missionary Church, 2536 E. Tillman Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Pastor Gordon Miller and Pastor Dave DeSelm officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials are to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson/Ashley Chapel, 612 N. Main St., Hudson, is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 22, 2019