BRADLEY B. HALL, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. He was born in Rich-wood, W. Va., a son of the late Waitman "Bill" and Laura Hall. Sgt. Hall proudly served his country in the Army as a machine gunner during the Korean War. He was honored to go to Washington on the Honor Flight in 2016. Brad has always been a hard worker at all he did; he had been a coal miner, worked for B&O Railroad, is a talented woodworker and had worked for Gerstner & Sons Inc. making cabinets. He was the owner of Lynn's Donut Haus for 15 years and still kept going in retirement working for I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Surviving are his children, Lynn (Judy) Hall, Cheryl (Rick) Payne, Carolyn (Dana) Grusenmeyer, Loucretia (Gary) Delzeith and Warren Hall; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; his nephew they just had a special bond, Glen Turner; can't forget his wing man, Andy Leach; and siblings, Frances Arthur, Elbert Hall, Edward Hall, Alvin Hall, Elloise Martin, Iris Nancy Murphy and Evelina Marlowe. He was preceded in death by his wife, Freda K. Hall; siblings, Garnett Hall, Elbert, Edgel and Troy Hall. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be entombed at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to March of Dimes. www.covingtonmemoriald.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 25, 2019