BRADLEY "BRAD" EDWARD GASS, 65, of Churubusco, Ind., died peacefully on Friday Aug. 9, 2019, at 9:15 p.m. after a brief fight with cancer. Born Aug. 31, 1953 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the oldest of five children born to Arthur and Shirley (Schey) Gass. He graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1971 and joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after. It was while he was stationed in Rapid City, S.D. that he met his beautiful wife to whom he remained married for 45 years. After serving in the military, they moved back to Fort Wayne, where they raised their son. He is survived by his wife, Marianne (Carmody) Gass, originally from Lynn, Mass.; their son, Ian Gass (Angela Larson); his sisters, Yvonne Gerbers, Barbara Porter, Vicky Graham, Mary Lou (Blaine) Bennett; and numerous nieces and nephews. A gathering of friends and family will take place at the family home. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services will be handling services.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 12, 2019