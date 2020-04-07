BRANDON D. FAUCETT, 56, of Columbia City, Ind., passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, 4:12 p.m., at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 31, 1963, in Clinton County, Ind., he was the son of Barry L. and Wanda J. (Baliff) Faucett. Due to CDC's large community gathering guidelines, a private funeral service will be held for Brandon's immediate family. Arrangements by DeMoney - Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Brandon's family prefers memorial gifts be given in memory to his final expenses. Visit www.demoneygrimes.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 7, 2020