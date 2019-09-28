BRANDON DINGER, 32, of Fort Wayne, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. Born Dec. 13, 1986 in Fort Wayne, Brandon is survived by his mother, Carol Dinger and stepfather Russ Isaacs; father, William Dinger; brother, Nathan (Laura) Dinger; sister, Lauren (Jacob) Wyss; grandmothers Janet Bergeron and Velma Dinger; niece, Adalynn Wyss; nephew, Cameron Dinger; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins; and his beloved pug "Izzy". Brandon was preceded in death by his grandfathers, David Bergeron and Paul Dinger. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Saint Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1502 E. Wallen Rd., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Grade School Tuition Assistance. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 28, 2019