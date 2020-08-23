BRANDON F. FURNISS, 40, of Fort Wayne, died peacefully on the morning of Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at his mother's house on Little Turkey Lake in LaGrange, County, following a brief illness. Born Aug. 9, 1979, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Randy and Tami (Zimmerman) Furniss. Brandon was a 1997 graduate of Northrop High School. After graduating he worked at Hobby Lobby while attending IPFW part-time. He obtained his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from IPFW in 2006. He then went on to Kent State University in Kent, Ohio, obtaining his Master's degree in Ceramics in 2009. He taught as an Adjunct Professor at IPFW, Grace College, ITT and Huntington University. He was also very active in teaching ceramics at various nursing homes and at the Community Center. He had a true passion for teaching ceramics and clay to students and the elderly residents. Surviving Brandon are his mother, Tami Furniss of Little Turkey Lake, LaGrange; and a sister, Ashley Furniss of Albion, Ind. He was preceded in death by his father, Randy on Aug. 5, 2019. A Celebration of Life service is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Fort Wayne Turners, 3636 Parnell Ave. Memorials may be contributed in Brandon's memory to the Community Center, 233 West Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Frurip-May Funeral Home, LaGrange, Ind.



