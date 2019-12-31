BRANDON JOSEPH LEE, 44, of Elida, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019, at 8:07 p.m. Born Feb. 25, 1975, in Paulding, he was a son of the late George K. and Ruth E. (Rahrig) Lee. His mother survives in Woodburn, Ind. On May 8, 2001 he married Mary Adele Maisch. Brandon was a 1993 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and a graduate of U.N.O.H. He was Vice President of Operations at Keybridge Medical Revenue Care. He enjoyed music, playing the drums and cooking. According to his daughter Ashlyn, he was really smart and loved to watch movies with her. Family includes a daughter, Ashlyn Rose Lee at home; a sister, Maria (Ralph) Clevenger in New Haven, Ind.; and a brother, Shane Lee of Payne; and nephews, Caleb and Elijah Clevenger. The family pets are their dog, Chewy, and their cat, Eve. A joint service for Brandon and wife Mary is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at St. Charles Catholic Church, with Fathers Mike Sergi, John McLough lin and Kent Kaufman officiating. Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, in the Shawnee Chapel at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, where a Parish Wake service is 8 p.m. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashlyn Rose Education Fund c/o The Union Bank, 701 Shawnee Road, Lima, OH 45805. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 31, 2019