BRANDON W. "SHAGGY" ZAHM
BRANDON W. "SHAGGY" ZAHM, 39, of Fort Wayne, passed to spirit, no longer trapped by earthly bounds - wanting to becomea rainbow of life on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. "You are valued. You are loved. We will carry on. We will be with you always. God called, you are loved." Born Sept. 14, 1981, in Fort Wayne, he was a Snider graduate and an Eagle Scout. He previously worked for Hall's Triangle Park and Securitas. He is survived by his son, Liam Zahm; father and stepmother, John and Linda Zahm; sister, Kristin (Kenny) Litzenberg; and countless friends and family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Cathy (Flynn) Zahm. A celebration of life will be held in the spring. "In the meantime, we invite you to listen to Robert Plant "Rainbow" (Live) on youtube, an uplifting tribute."


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
November 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
♥ Love, Steve, Leslie, Sean, Craig, Matthew and Ashley
Leslie Doty
Family
