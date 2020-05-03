BRANDY M. SAYLOR CARPENTER, 27, of Fort Wayne, received her wings on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born July 6, 1992, Brandy attended New Haven High School and worked at PNC Bank. Brandy was a beautiful giving soul and was loved by many. She is survived by her husband, Michael Carpenter; her father, Rev. Arnold Saylor Jr.; brothers, Dale (Su) Saylor, Ricky (Sarah) Saylor; three nieces, Jasmine, Ruby and Stevie; nephew, Ricky; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and countless friends. She was preceded in death by her best friend and mother, Loria Ann Saylor. "Fly high Sweet Angel, you will be loved and missed by many." Funeral Service is noon Wednesday, May 6, 2020 , at Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society, 1415 West Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, with viewing and visitation two hours prior. Mark Saylor officiating. Additional viewing and visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at the funeral home.





