BREANNA THERESE WALDENVILLE, 25, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind., Breanna was the daughter of Corey Walden -ville and the late Carolyn Mudrack. Breanna attended Northrop High School. Breanna, like her mom Carolyn, loved to care for her residents at Majestic Care. She loved her children and cherished each moment with them. Surviving are her children, Blake Waldenville, Khloe Hall, Terrion and Samira Ellis; siblings, Amber (Cory) Carpenter, Kim (AJ) Demille, Schyler, Brad, and Paige Waldenville; grandparents, Susan (Bob) Duncan, Chris Lemmon; along with many aunts, uncles, and extended family members. Service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling from 11 a.m. until the service. Burial in Huntertown Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Breanna's children's educational fund in care of Sherry Barrand.