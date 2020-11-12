BREE ANN TARNEY, 48, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, she graduated from North Side High School in 1990, and attended IPFW. Bree worked in the mortgage business for over 20 years and most recently at Hallmark Home Mortgage. She will be remembered as a strong willed and wonderful mother. She loved her family, boys, and pets; she cherished her friends and their support. She is survived by her husband, Joseph Tarney; sons, Colin Tarney and Grady Tarney; mother, Debby "Dale" (Jim) Lemmel; brothers, Kyle Achenbach and Joel Achenbach; grandmother, Marilyn Dale; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Philip Achenbach; and grandparents, Vaughn Dale, John and Julie Achenbach, and Roy and Ida Lemmel. Many thanks to ELEOS Hospice, Amanda and Brit, and her wonderful friends and support group. Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, Allen County S.P.C.A. or ELEOS Hospice. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com