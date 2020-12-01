BRENDA BOWERS, 52, passed on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Merlin Bowers and Delores (Gibson) Bowers - Schmidt. She lit up a room with her witty, caring, and full of life attitude. She loved people, was giving and known for her "gift of gab". She was also known for her big heart, jovial personality, and love of crafts. She was a strong believer in Christ and enjoyed her time spent at Turnstone. She is survived by siblings, Alvin (Debbie) Bowers of Monroeville, Bob Bowers of New Haven, Cindy (Doug Clark) Bowers of Fort Wayne, and Laurie (Chad) Black of Fort Wayne; three nieces, and five nephews. She was also preceded in death by stepfather, Alfred Schmidt; sisters, Cathy Glover and Linda Bowers; and nephew, Caleb Bowers. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, followed by a private family service. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in St. Louis Besancon Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Turnstone and may be made online at turnstone.org/donate
