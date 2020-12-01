1/1
BRENDA BOWERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share BRENDA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENDA BOWERS, 52, passed on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Born in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Merlin Bowers and Delores (Gibson) Bowers - Schmidt. She lit up a room with her witty, caring, and full of life attitude. She loved people, was giving and known for her "gift of gab". She was also known for her big heart, jovial personality, and love of crafts. She was a strong believer in Christ and enjoyed her time spent at Turnstone. She is survived by siblings, Alvin (Debbie) Bowers of Monroeville, Bob Bowers of New Haven, Cindy (Doug Clark) Bowers of Fort Wayne, and Laurie (Chad) Black of Fort Wayne; three nieces, and five nephews. She was also preceded in death by stepfather, Alfred Schmidt; sisters, Cathy Glover and Linda Bowers; and nephew, Caleb Bowers. Visitation is from 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, followed by a private family service. Pastor Jim Platner officiating. Masks and social distancing required. Burial in St. Louis Besancon Catholic Cemetery, New Haven. Preferred memorials are to Turnstone and may be made online at turnstone.org/donate For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Harper's Community Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harper's Community Funeral Home
740 State Rd 930 E
New Haven, IN 46774
(260) 493-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved