BRENDA CAROL LAFFOON, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Brenda was born June 29, 1948, in Warsaw, a daughter of the late Roswell and Alice (Johnston) Robbins. She graduated from South Whitely High School in 1966. On Jan. 10, 1988, she married Dennis Dean Laffoon in Leo, Ind., and he survives in Fort Wayne. She enjoyed romance novels on her Kindle and was a gifted artist and homemaker whose paint medium was acrylics and made jewelry for her friends and sold her jewelry commercially at shops in Indianapolis. Surviving are her husband, Dennis Laffoon of Fort Wayne; brother, Bill (Diana) Robbins of Morrison, Colo. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Stan Robbins, Gary Robbins, Connie Bowers and Leroy "Butch" Robbins. A Gathering of Family and Friends is from 2 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at Hite Funeral Home, 403 South Main Street, Kendallville, (IN 46755). Arrangements entrusted to Hite Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 22, 2019