BRENDA K. TOMS, 63, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. "She was a special sister and will be greatly missed." She is survived by her sister, Judy (Tracy) Coles; brother, Ronnie Toms; nephew, Corby Lee; and aunt, Mary Waugh. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019