BRENDA K. TOMS

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BRENDA K. TOMS.

BRENDA K. TOMS, 63, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. "She was a special sister and will be greatly missed." She is survived by her sister, Judy (Tracy) Coles; brother, Ronnie Toms; nephew, Corby Lee; and aunt, Mary Waugh. There will be no service at this time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
logo
Funeral Home
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
4602 Newaygo Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46808
260-496-9600
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.