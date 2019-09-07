BRENDA KAY GEIGER, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. Born July 11, 1969, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Robert W. and Tymme Sue (Ramey) Hamilton. Brenda graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1987. She then graduated from Trine University where she obtained a Bachelor's in Applied Management. In 1994, she married Tim Allen Geiger at Waynedale Baptist Church. She worked for Crossroads Child & Family Services for over five years. Together, she and her family were members of St. Peter's Lutheran Church. Brenda enjoyed scrapbooking, traveling, dinner out with friends and family, and spontaneous shopping sprees. She loved to take care of her family, travel to Myrtle Beach, and spend time with her canine companion, Abby. Survivors include her spouse, Tim Allen Geiger; mother, Tymme Sue Hamilton; two children, Eric and Lauren Geiger; two sisters, Lynn (Kevin) Stansberry and Donna Hamilton; and sister-in-law, Diane McClain. She was preceded in death by her father; and son, Justin Thomas Geiger. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with calling one hour prior from noon to 1 p.m. Burial will take place following the service at Lindenwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019