BRENDA M. MATTOX, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born on July 7, 1949 in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Ed Cecil (Hester) High. She most recently worked in property management in real estate. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Surviving family include her children, Stephanie (Rashad) Slate, Chris and Aaron Pogue; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Harold "Hooper" Mattox; and a granddaughter. No services have been scheduled at this time. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, Fort Wayne is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and memories of Brenda may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com