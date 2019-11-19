|
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Service
View Map
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
3:30 PM
BRENT A. HARRIS, 52, of Fishers, Ind., passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Community Hospital North in Indianapolis. Born Feb. 15, 1967, in Indianapolis, Ind., he was a son of James and Sharon (Michaud) Harris. Brent began his career at Roche as a scientist in Research and Development. After graduating from Indiana University McKinney School of Law, Brent joined the Roche Intellectual Property Law Department, where he had many adventures as a Patent Lawyer. Brent directed Roche's patent litigation, was promoted to Assistant General Patent Counsel, and rose to the Head of Global Patent Operations. He loved his career and his colleagues. Growing up, Brent was active in Boy Scouts. He loved music, playing trombone in the Marching 100 at IU, and bass guitar on the church worship team since he was 19. Brent was a big IU, Colts, and St. Louis Cardinals fan. He loved all water sports, vacationing on Coldwater Lake, traveling, and photography. Most of all, Brent loved being with his family. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Susan (Hough) Harris, who he met at IU; mother, Sharon Harris; children, Elaina Harris, Gretchen Harris and Alec Harris; sister, Jill (Jeff) Schwarz, and their children, Madison and Andrew; sister, Amy (Mark) Welker, and their children, Mia and Mack; mother-in-law, Sandra Hough; father-in-law, James Hough; siblings-in-law, Mike and Kathy Malone, and their children, Patrick and Sam; and siblings-in-law, Paul and Andrea Hough, and their children, Evan and Eleanor. Brent was preceded in death by his father, James Harris. Service is 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Grace Church - Fishers, 12450 Olio Road, in Fishers. Pastor Kevin Roth officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the church. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hands of Hope, 14350 Mundy Drive, Suite 800 #119, Noblesville, IN 46060, or online at www.handsofhopein.org; or, Grace Church - Fishers, 12450 Olio Road, Fishers, IN 46037. To send condolences, visit www.randallroberts.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2019
