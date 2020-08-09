1/1
BRENT E. BERGER
BRENT E. BERGER, 61, walked daily in his faith and went to his heavenly home unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Brent was the son of the late Marvin E. and surviving Lois Berger. Brent graduated from Wayne High School class of 1976. While at Wayne, he met the love of his life, Cheryl Smith. They were married on Dec. 30, 1978 and were blessed with 41 happy years. Brent attended IPFW and played basketball and volleyball. Brent was a financial advisor with Edward Jones for the past 19 years. He touched the lives of many with his smile, sense of humor, positive encouragement and had the gift of always making everyone feel important and included. Brent and his wife loved traveling outside of the U.S. together and vacationing in Disney or on the beach with their family. He loved his family with his whole heart and always made them his top priority in life. His greatest joy was attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events. Brent enjoyed a friendly game of golf as often as he could, as well as fishing, working in the yard with his wife, and reading the newspaper to be up to date on all current events to discuss with clients. Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Berger; children, Justin (Nicole) Berger, Stefanie VerBryck and Courtney (Andrew) Drummond; and grandchildren, Coletin, Caden and Emileigh Berger, Makenzie and Adalyne VerBryck, Isabella, Paxson and the January arrival of grandbaby Drummond. A Celebration of Life service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at The Chapel, 2505 W. Hamilton Road S, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at The Chapel. Burial in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Purdue Fort Wayne Foundation for the Men's Basketball and Volleyball, Baseball and Softball. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling arrangements.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
The Chapel
AUG
11
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
The Chapel
AUG
11
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
The Chapel
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
