BRENT L. MILLS, 62, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Parkview Hospital - Randallia in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born July 8, 1957 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was a son of the late Henry Mills and Helen Harry of Fort Wayne, Ind., who survives. He graduated from Nurnberg American High School in Germany. Brent was a U.S. Army veteran specializing in missile systems repair. Brent was an Inventory Manager at Allen Plastics Repair (APR), where he worked for the last 13 years. Brent loved fishing, and was an avid fan of all Indiana University sports, the Chicago Cubs, and the Green Bay Packers. He is also survived by his son, Justin (Allyson) Mills of New Haven, Ind.; daughter, Samantha Mills of Fort Wayne, Ind.; sisters, Vicki (David) Watts of Pleasant Lake, Ind., and Tamra Gibbs of Kennebunk, Maine. He is also survived by his grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and many dear friends. Brent was also preceded in death by his brother, Barry Mills. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind. Private Burial in IOOF Cemetery, New Haven, Ind. at a later date. Preferred memorials may be made to Parkview Hospice or ASPCA. "A special thank you to Parkview Hospice and Parkview ICU teams for all their care and compassion." To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019