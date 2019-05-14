BRETT E. BRADTMILLER, 56, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Larry Bradtmil ler and Karen Ladd. Brett served his country for 12 years as a member of the U.S. Army touring twice in Germany and during Desert Storm. He also worked as a welding supervisor most recently for Titan Metal Worx. He is survived by his daughter, Julia Bradtmiller of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and brother, Jeff (Susan) Bradtmiller of Fort Wayne. Service is 1 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 14, 2019