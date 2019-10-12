DR. BRETT FREDERICK GEMLICK, 50, of Fort Wayne, passed away on the afternoon of Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. He was a graduate of Snider High School, where he played football and later became one of the team doctors. He received his Bachelor's degree in Bio-Chem from Purdue University and was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Later he received his Doctorate of Medicine degree from The Ohio State University where he graduated first in his class. In 2018, he received an award for "Man of the Year" from for raising $163,000 for charity. He was loved by his nurses, staff and patients at Parkview Hospital and Orthopedics Northeast where he worked happily for 20 years. He was a former Trine University trustee and the team orthopedic surgeon for the athletic department. He was an avid hunter, starring in the Country Boys Outdoors hunting show for a handful of years and hunting on his own time for many more than that. He also loved bowling, his highest score of 276 contributed by his 15 bowling balls as one of his proudest achievements. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, whom he loved passionately his entire life. Brett is survived by his wife, Beth; their three kids, Connor, Emma and Graham; brother and sister-in-law, Bradley and Jodi and their children, Blake, Chloe, Allison, and Andrew; as well as their fatherly figure, Ed Christie; uncle, Frank Hatina; and many more loved ones and closest friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frederick; mother, Carol; and niece, Amber Gemlick. Funeral service is 11a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Resurrection Lutheran Church, 14318 Lima Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46818), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). Burial will take place in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Hoosier's Feeding the Hungry or Resurrection Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 12, 2019