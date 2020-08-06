BRIAN A. COUR, 60, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Charles and Catherine (Mowery) Cour. He was with Slater Steel for 14 years, Navistar for eight years; and was currently employed with Avery Dennison. He enjoyed shooting, taking his annual fishing trip with Rich, Mark and Doug, traveling with his wife to Fort Myers Beach every fall, as well as taking trips in his BMW convertible with her, and spending time with his grandkids. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Debra; children, Jessica (Ryan) Graber and Matthew (Ashley) Cour; grandchildren, Hollis Graber, Maeve Graber and Willow Cour; siblings, Robert (D'Ann) Cour, Cheryl (Brent) Chevalier and Teresa (Louie) Elkins; mother-in-law, Phyllis Eakright; and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Eakright, in 2018. Funeral service is 5 p.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with calling three hours prior. Masks required. Preferred memorials are to the grandchildren's college fund. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com