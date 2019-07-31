BRIAN EDWARD JUST, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born March 26, 1970, in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science and Certifications In Quality Control. Brian was a member of the Snider High School, Club Olympia and Blackhawk swim teams. "He was very passionate about his family and was a giving person with a big heart." He was very proud of family accomplishments especially his nieces and nephews. "Despite the daily struggles that Brian faced he was a very kind, compassionate, and empathetic person." He enjoyed hiking, bike riding, playing the guitar and cooking. He is survived by his parents, Don (Sally) Just; brothers, Donald (Jamie), Robert, and Steven (Amy) Just; uncle of, Amanda (Cody) Rhyne, Michael, Evan, John, Nicholas, Joseph, Julia Rose, and Jack Just; great uncle of, Bennett Rhyne; nephew of William (Frances) Just and Lana (Ray) Frazier; cousins, Scott and Jason. Celebration of life is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Son's Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandson.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 31, 2019