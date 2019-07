BRIAN EDWARD JUST, 49, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. He was born March 26, 1970, in Fort Wayne. He was a graduate of Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science and Certifications In Quality Control. Brian was a member of the Snider High School, Club Olympia and Blackhawk swim teams. "He was very passionate about his family and was a giving person with a big heart." He was very proud of family accomplishments especially his nieces and nephews. "Despite the daily struggles that Brian faced he was a very kind, compassionate, and empathetic person." He enjoyed hiking, bike riding, playing the guitar and cooking. He is survived by his parents, Don (Sally) Just; brothers, Donald (Jamie), Robert, and Steven (Amy) Just; uncle of, Amanda (Cody) Rhyne, Michael, Evan, John, Nicholas, Joseph, Julia Rose, and Jack Just; great uncle of, Bennett Rhyne; nephew of William (Frances) Just and Lana (Ray) Frazier; cousins, Scott and Jason. Celebration of life is 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Son's Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandson.com