BRIAN GUY SMITH, 51, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 24, 1969, he was the son of the late Guy Smith, and Lynda Smith, who survives. After attending Unity Lutheran School he graduated from South Side High School in 1988. He obtained his bachelor's degree from Indiana University in Bloomington in 1993. He was baptized and grew up attending First Wayne Street United Methodist Church. Brian met the love of his life, Janelle Estacio, on March 28, 1998 and married on October 23, 1999. Brian had a fond love of rock music and was always jamming out to Led Zeppelin and Van Halen. He was an avid train watcher and enjoyed the Indy 500 race every year. He was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts, Cincinnati Reds, IU basketball, and the Cleveland Browns. In his spare time he enjoyed reading nonfiction and was an excellent mathematician. Surviving are his life partner, Janelle Smith; children, Victoria and Grayson Smith; stepson, Brandon Gaskin; brothers, Daniel (Jennifer) Smith and Gregory (Patty) Smith; mother, Lynda Smith; and beloved cat, Jazzy. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Tyler Lane Smith. A private family graveside service will be held at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County SPCA or the family. To leave online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com