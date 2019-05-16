Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRIAN J. STONER, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Brian enjoyed the simple things in life and was often found reading a Stephen King book and listening to truly terrible music that he believed with all his heart and soul was the greatest music of all time. Brian spent the majority of his life singing these songs out of key while driving 20 MPH in a 40 MPH. Brian's favorite things in life were his dogs and his kids, in that order. It is likely that the dogs complained less about his music choices than the children did. Brian is survived by his children, Alex (fianc‚ Courtney) DeVinney-Stoner of Fort Wayne, Jamie (wife, Cortney) DeVinney-Stoner of Fort Wayne, Jamie's stuffed animal monkey, Monk Monk of Fort Wayne, and Andrea DeVinney-Stoner of Houston, Texas. He is also survived by his human grandchild, Boo Bear, also known as Lucie DeVinney-Stoner; his dog, Atreyu; and his grandpets, Bitty (cat), Kimbra (cat), Devlin (cat), Skitters (cat), Pimplicious (cat), MeeMow (cat), Beans (dog), Jackie (dog), Griffey (dog), Sylvia (cat), Gibson (cat), and Robinson (turtle). Brian wished to be cremated. His children wished to have his Lenny Kravitz CDs cremated. Both wishes were respected and granted.

